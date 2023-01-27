GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 30th-February 3rd. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 30th-February 3rd:

Monday, January 30 Madame Who (Music artist and cancer survivor) Daymond John ( Shark Tank Maya Feller ( Eating from Our Roots ) Larry Wilmore (announces nominees for Awards for Excellence in Audio)

Tuesday, January 31 Rhode Island state lawmakers who overcame criminal past Jay Shetty ( 8 Rules of Love ) Kathryn Kellogg (Super Bowl party planning; 101 Ways to Go Zero Waste ) Kyla Pratt ( The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Wednesday, February 1 Non-profit Ivy League Mentoring Linsey Davis ( The Smallest Spot of a Dot ) Michael Urie ( Shrinking ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, February 2 Fifth-grade teacher who doubles as a rapper Ike Ejiochi reports on windfall library donation Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph Brown III ( The Parent Test Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek ( Magic Mike’s Last Dance )

Friday, February 3 Rev. Edwin Leahy Morgan Norwood reports on affordable childcare shortage Tanya Rad and Raquelle Stevens ( The Sunshine Mind ) Julia Schlaepfer ( Yellowstone prequel 1923 )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.