Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 30th-February 3rd:

Monday, January 30 – Defying the Laws of Aging Darcey And Stacey Silva ( 90 Day Fiancé ; Darcey & Stacey ) Holly Pan (50-year-old TikTok sensation) Chef Babette Davis (Being in the best shape of her life; Physical challenge for the Tam Fam!)

Tuesday, January 31 Exclusive: Jinger Duggar Vuolo And Jeremy Vuolo ( 19 Kids and Counting ; Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear ) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, February 1 – Are Dream Jobs Real? Inspiring people who managed to land their dream jobs despite the obstacles Advice on how you can find your dream job too!

Thursday, February 2 – Undefining Family Women who choose to not have children to those who say “one and done” Van Amstel (Shares adoption journey with his two children)

Friday, February 3 Jennifer Grey ( Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation ) Marcus Stroman ( The Grip ) Melba Moore ( Imitation of Life )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.