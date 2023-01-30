Hulu and Fox Close New Multi-Year Deal for Streaming Rights for Primetime Programming

Hulu and Fox Entertainment have reached a new multi-year agreement for streaming rights for the network’s primetime programming, according to Deadline.
- Deadline reports that this deal has been reached after “lengthy negotiations” and the agreement also includes an “extensive multi-platform marketing partnership.”
- With the new deal, all Fox primetime entertainment – including Family Guy, The Simpsons, The Accused, The Masked Singer and more – will continue to stream on Hulu the day after they air.
- The deal also includes joint Fox and Hulu branding across all of Fox’s marketing efforts and on Hulu.
- The new deal comes months ahead of the expiration of the previous agreement between Fox and Hulu, which was coming up in September.
- The news of this new deal comes just days after Fox announced the renewal of 20th Television Animation series The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.
What they’re saying:
- Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment: “Our long-standing, valued partnership with Hulu consistently generates impressive results and creates an important pathway for our scripted, unscripted and animated series to maximize viewer reach. Under this new deal, Fox solidifies its longer-term streaming strategy, while harnessing the power and strength of both Hulu and Fox to better serve our audiences and bring visibility to premium content across our streaming and linear platforms.”
- Joe Earley, President of Hulu: “Continuing to be the next-day streaming home for current Fox hits, along with out-of-season episodes of well-loved Fox titles, reinforces Hulu’s unique position in the streaming space – as the only SVOD service to carry next-day series from multiple broadcast networks. Fox has always been a great partner, but now Rob and his teams are leveling-up our relationship with their new marketing commitments, helping viewers understand where they can watch all of these shows.”