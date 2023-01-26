“The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers” Renewed for 2 More Seasons

It seems today that all you see is The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers on TV. And that’s going to be the case for at least a little while longer as Fox has renewed all three animated series for two more seasons, according to Variety.

and , continuing their long runs through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle. The renewal means Bob’s Burgers will see its 14th and 15th seasons, Family Guy will see seasons 22 and 23 and the record-setting The Simpsons will see 35 and 36.

Family Guy also currently holds the title of Fox’s most streamed program on record and is continuing that trend this year.

What they’re saying: