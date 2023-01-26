“The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers” Renewed for 2 More Seasons

It seems today that all you see is The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers on TV. And that’s going to be the case for at least a little while longer as Fox has renewed all three animated series for two more seasons, according to Variety.
- Fox has ordered two additional seasons of The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, continuing their long runs through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle.
- The renewal means Bob’s Burgers will see its 14th and 15th seasons, Family Guy will see seasons 22 and 23 and the record-setting The Simpsons will see 35 and 36.
- All three series rank among the top 10 comedies for the 2022-23 season.
- Family Guy also currently holds the title of Fox’s most streamed program on record and is continuing that trend this year.
What they’re saying:
- Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of scripted programming: “With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites. Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”
- Marci Proietto, EVP of 20th Television Animation: “Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy, and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with Fox over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that Fox is doubling down on each of these iconic shows.”