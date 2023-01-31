“Reboot” Cancelled At Hulu, Being Shopped To Other Streamers

The comedy series, Reboot, has not been renewed for a second season at Hulu, but creators and 20th Century Television are shopping the comedy at other streamers, according to Deadline.

The original comedy series, Reboot, which debuted on Hulu about a fictional series being rebooted for Hulu, has been canceled by the streaming service, and will not see a second season.

which debuted on Hulu about a fictional series being rebooted for Hulu, has been canceled by the streaming service, and will not see a second season. Created by Modern Family ’ s Steve Levitan, the single camera comedy is reportedly being shopped around by Levitan and 20th Century in the hopes that it will be picked by another streamer. Deadline reports that some sources have revealed that second season scripts are already being read by an unnamed streaming platform.

s Steve Levitan, the single camera comedy is reportedly being shopped around by Levitan and 20th Century in the hopes that it will be picked by another streamer. Deadline reports that some sources have revealed that second season scripts are already being read by an unnamed streaming platform. Reboot followed the fictitious reboot of a television series from the early 2000s, bringing its dysfunctional cast together once again where they must deal with their differences and their “unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.”

followed the fictitious reboot of a television series from the early 2000s, bringing its dysfunctional cast together once again where they must deal with their differences and their “unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.” Reboot starred Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, and Krista Marie Yu.

starred Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, and Krista Marie Yu. Levitan, who signed a massive overall deal in 2019 with 20th Century Fox TV, serves as an executive producer on Reboot alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton. He’s the winner of five consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys for his work on Modern Family, with Reboot being the first of his creations since that hit ABC