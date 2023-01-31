Sesame Place San Diego To Debut Elmo’s New Puppy, Tango, And New Attractions In 2023

A new furry friend is coming to Sesame Place San Diego this year and also adding TWO new attractions plus Sunny Day Café, an all-day new character dining facility that will allow guests to have a variety of meals, events, and celebrations with their favorite characters.

What's Happening:

Sesame Place San Diego, the first theme park on the West Coast based entirely on the award-winning show Sesame Street, is about to get even furrier. Elmo’s adopted puppy, Tango, will find her fur-ever home at Sesame Place San Diego on Saturday, February 4th. The BRAND-NEW floppy-eared, tail wagging puppy will debut at the park as an all-new meet & greet character, where guests will see her for the first time at her welcome ceremony.

A sweet and spirited puppy named after her love of music and dancing, Tango debuted in the 2021 animated special Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy, in which Elmo finds a stray Tango and adopts her. Tango then joined Sesame Street’s 52nd season in both animated and live-action format. Tango’s arrival at Sesame Place will be celebrated during operating days, every Saturday and Sunday in February, plus Friday, February 17, and Monday, February 20. Tango’s Welcome Ceremony – The park will officially welcome Tango on February 4 at 12:00 p.m. at the Dance Party Stage. Elmo & Tango’s Welcome Day Scavenger Hunt – Guests can search throughout the park for all the items that Elmo needs to take care of Tango. Guests can turn in completed scavenger hunt sheets at Hooper’s Store for their choice of pet-themed prizes: Sesame Place Bandanas or tennis balls. Self-guided scavenger hunts run throughout the day while supplies last. Tango’s Treat Seek – Tango’s Treat will be secretly hidden in the park on select dates. The first person to find Tango’s Treat will receive Sesame Street-themed pet prizes from BarkBox.

Sesame Street Party Parade – Guests will be able to spot Sesame Place’s newest resident in the daily, award-winning parade. This colorful, energetic parade gets the whole family singing and dancing and features fantastic floats for fans of all ages to enjoy.

Meet-and-Greets – Tango will be wagging her tail in delight to take photos and interact with guests on select days. Season Pass Members will have the first chance to meet Tango and take photos with her in exclusive Meet & Greets at the Sesame Street Theater on Saturday, February 4. Reservations are required and can be made within Season Pass Members’ online portals.

Pet Adoption Weekend – To celebrate Tango’s debut, guests can meet rescue dogs just like Tango along with other animals at Sesame Place Adoption Days on Friday, February 25, and Saturday, February 26, from 9:00am – 1:00pm. Guests can meet with local pet adoption partners and even see a special appearance from Elmo and Tango.

Sesame Place San Diego will also be adding two ALL-NEW attractions in 2023. The Count’s Splash Castle is an ALL-NEW, multi-level water-play attraction and Sunny Day Café is an ALL-NEW, all-day character dining location where guests can enjoy a variety of meals and one-of-a-kind experience with their favorite furry friends. In addition to the exciting new attractions at the park in 2023, guests can enjoy whirling rides, splashy water slides, exciting shows, parades, the interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood, and visits with everyone’s favorite furry friends.

The ALL-NEW Count’s Splash Castle, is a multi-level, interactive water-play attraction that features 111 play elements, including two giant tipping buckets that dump over 1,300 gallons of water combined. There are three exciting water slides, plus soakers, flow pipes, hose jets, spray jets, water shooters, water curtains, tipping troughs, spinning and sliding buckets, and much more! The ALL-NEW Count’s Splash Castle replaces the former splash area and is double the size of the previous attraction. The ALL-NEW Count’s Splash Castle will be bigger and splashier than ever before!

At the ALL-NEW Sunny Day Café, guests can join their favorite furry friends for a dining adventure the whole family will love! The new indoor and air conditioned 5,000 square foot building is where families will make precious memories and enjoy delicious family-friendly buffet-style meals! Throughout the year, there will be special event opportunities and dine activities every season, including Dine with Elmo & Friends. The new café will seat up to 160 guests, and at each meal, Sesame Street characters will join diners for an immersive experience with singing, dancing, and photo opportunities.

Sesame Place offers multiple food locations for quick bites with a delicious variety of entrée options and sweet treats. New in 2023, guests can also grab snacks and beverages at the ALL-NEW Big Bird’s Beach Bites location near Big Bird’s Beach. For added convenience, mobile ordering for select restaurants is available through the Sesame Place app.

