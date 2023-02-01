Former ABC News Investigative Journalist James Gordon Meek Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

James Gordon Meek, a former investigative producer and journalist for ABC News, has been arrested and charged on suspicion of transportation of child pornography, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- The Department of Justice announced the 53-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, was taken into custody Tuesday night.
- If convicted, Meek will receive a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20.
- Among that evidence were images “depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and multiple chat conversations with users engaged in sexually explicit conversations where the participants expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children,” the Justice Department said in their statement.
- Meek, who had worked on ABC’s Nightline and 20/20 was an Emmy-nominated journalist that had most recently worked on 3212 Un-Redacted, a Hulu documentary about four U.S. Special Forces soldiers’ deaths in Africa.
- He resigned from his position at ABC News the day his home was raided by the FBI.
- More information is available in the article from The Hollywood Reporter.