Star Wars Releases New Lo-Fi Video Featuring Starlight Beacon

Star Wars is getting in on the Lo-Fi trend with their own loop of peaceful and relaxing music, set to a brilliant backdrop of Starlight Beacon from the High Republic Era.

What’s Happening:

The official Star Wars YouTube channel is getting in on the growing Lo-Fi music trend, with a special hour long loop featuring a Starlight Beacon while playing the trendy music over the calming visuals.

The account touts the Starlight Beacon floating peacefully through the galaxy as the perfect Lo-Fi to study, sleep, or relax to.

The art in the video is done by Guy Shield, an illustrator from Australia, who has done numerous pieces for parts of the Walt Disney Company, including collaborations for Pixar Animation Studios. His work is influenced by graphic novels, movie posters and traditional illustration/print-making, and Shield claims to “have a relentless obsession for detail and my ambition has always been to produce work that marries detail with storytelling and life.”