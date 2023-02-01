Star Wars Releases New Lo-Fi Video Featuring Starlight Beacon

Star Wars is getting in on the Lo-Fi trend with their own loop of peaceful and relaxing music, set to a brilliant backdrop of Starlight Beacon from the High Republic Era.
What’s Happening:
- The official Star Wars YouTube channel is getting in on the growing Lo-Fi music trend, with a special hour long loop featuring a Starlight Beacon while playing the trendy music over the calming visuals.
- The account touts the Starlight Beacon floating peacefully through the galaxy as the perfect Lo-Fi to study, sleep, or relax to.
- The art in the video is done by Guy Shield, an illustrator from Australia, who has done numerous pieces for parts of the Walt Disney Company, including collaborations for Pixar Animation Studios. His work is influenced by graphic novels, movie posters and traditional illustration/print-making, and Shield claims to “have a relentless obsession for detail and my ambition has always been to produce work that marries detail with storytelling and life.”
- Starlight Beacon (also known as Starlight Station) was a space station constructed on the Galactic Frontier during the High Republic Era, built in the Outer Rim Territories. Situated in the center of the region's unexplored dark zones, the station's large size caused its construction to cost a great effort and expense. As the region was difficult to navigate at the time, the station, launched in 232 BBY, acted as a beacon, sending out a signal that guided travelers, and boosted communication networks active in the Outer Rim.
- Lo-Fi (short for low fidelity) is a music type that is growing in popularity on the internet, with some channels attracting millions of users who are fans of the downtempo music and use it to relax, unwind, chill, work, and study to as it plays softly in the background of whatever their activity. The Star Wars channel is jumping on this trend, remixing their music in this fashion in the hour long loop above.