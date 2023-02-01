A new month means new collectibles and today, Hasbro Pulse gave fans a first look at the new Star Wars action figures—including 40th anniversary Return of the Jedi collections—that will be dropping throughout 2023.

It’s time for Star Wars fans to start making their shopping list for the 2023 wave of Star Wars action figures coming soon from Hasbro.

The reveals included a first look at the characters coming to The Black Series Return of the Jedi .

. Most items will be available at Hasbro Pulse and major retailers later this year, although there are few exclusives.

Target will get the Retro Collection The Mandalorian Prototype and shopDisney and Hasbro will share The Vintage Collection Phase II Clone Trooper Multipack

Fans will be able to purchase or pre-order the Star Wars figures later this year and prices range from $14.99-$55.99.

The Mandalorian is battle-worn and tight-lipped, a formidable bounty hunter in an increasingly dangerous galaxy. Beautifully rendered retro packaging captures a colorful pop art style and includes throwback STAR WARS branding and a Kenner Toys logo.

STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN PROTOTYPE

Includes figure and 2 accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $14.99

Available: This Spring exclusively at Target

Once a heroic Jedi Knight, Darth Vader was seduced by the Dark Side of the Force, became a Sith Lord, and led the Empire’s eradication of the Jedi Order. He remained in service of Darth Sidious for decades, seeking to crush the fledgling Rebel Alliance. But there was still good in him.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH VADER (DEATH STAR II)

Includes figure, Lightsaber accessory and removable helmet to reveal his face

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Summer 2023 Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers

As captain of the Millennium Falcon, Han Solo and his co-pilot Chewbacca came to believe in the cause of galactic freedom, joining Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa in the fight against the Empire.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION HAN SOLO

Includes figure and blaster accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Summer 2023 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers.

Weequays are a species with rough, wrinkled skin, often in a brown hue, who wear their hair in a topknot.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION WEEQUAY

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Summer 2023 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers

An ambitious Imperial officer, Piett rose through the Empire’s ranks and was granted a battlefield promotion to admiral – and given a grisly warning of the penalty for failure.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ADMIRAL PIETT

Includes figure and blaster accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Summer 2023 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers

Galen Marek, code name “Starkiller,” was a Force-sensitive human who became Darth Vader’s apprentice during the Galactic Empire’s reign.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STARKILLER

Includes figure and 10 entertainment-inspired accessories, including 2 Lightsabers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Spring 2023 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers

So symbolic were Clone Troopers of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: the Clone Wars. Features special 20th Anniversary logo on the packaging.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PHASE II CLONE TROOPER MULTIPACK

4 figures, including Waxer and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $55.99

Available: Summer 2023 exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney.

Having been deployed by the Republic to Ryloth during the Clone Wars, clone Captain Howzer now serves the Empire on the planet as it promises to protect and defend its people.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CLONE CAPTAIN HOWZER

Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories, including a removable helmet

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available: Summer 2023 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers

In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PHASE II CLONE TROOPER