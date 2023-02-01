Hasbro Highlights 40th Anniversary of “Return of the Jedi” with Star Wars The Black Series Coming Soon

A new month means new collectibles and today, Hasbro Pulse gave fans a first look at the new Star Wars action figures—including 40th anniversary Return of the Jedi collections—that will be dropping throughout 2023.

It’s time for Star Wars fans to start making their shopping list for the 2023 wave of Star Wars action figures coming soon from Hasbro. Today Hasbro Pulse hosted a Star Wars Fanstream where they showcased the upcoming collectibles from the fan favorite franchise.

The reveals included a first look at the characters coming to The Black Series, Vintage Collection and Retro Collection with a heavy emphasis on commemorating the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi .

. Most items will be available at Hasbro Pulse and major retailers later this year, although there are few exclusives.

Walmart has The Black Series Phase Ii Clone Commander Jesse and The Black Series Darth Vader (Revenge Of The Jedi) will be exclusive to Star Wars Celebration.

Fans will be able to purchase or pre-order the Star Wars figures later this year and prices range from $27.99-$131.99.

Used by the Empire for various missions, Scout Troopers were lightly armored compared with other Stormtroopers, allowing them to move more quickly and easily in a range of environments.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SCOUT TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET

Features premium deco, realistic detail, movie-inspired design

Electronic voice distortion

Requires 1x AAA batteries – not included

Ages 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $131.99

Available: Summer 2023 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers

Revenge Of The Jedi, Episode VI’s working title, was featured in the film’s first trailer and early promotional materials. But just before its release, the name was changed to Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi. This premium 6-inch DARTH VADER figure is inspired by the design and color palette of the original STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE JEDI poster.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER (REVENGE OF THE JEDI)

Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $33.99

Available: Exclusively at Star Wars Celebration

Ki-Adi Mundi was a Cerean alien who sat on the Jedi Council. A humanoid being, Ki’s most distinguishing physical feature was an enlarged conical cranium that contained a binary brain.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES KI-ADI MUNDI

Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Available: Spring 2024 exclusively at fan channel retailers

Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this REBEL TROOPER (ENDOR) figure from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging!

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES REBEL TROOPER (ENDOR)

Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories, including an alternate face plate

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $33.99

Available: Summer 2023 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers

Hard-fighting patriot Jesse proudly wears the Galactic Republic’s symbol on his helmet and as a face tattoo. After Order 66, however, his loyalty shifts from the Republic.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE II CLONE COMMANDER JESSE