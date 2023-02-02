New Disney Lorcana “Aurora – Dreaming Guardian” Card Revealed

A new card from the upcoming Disney Lorcana card game, “Aurora – Dreaming Guardian,” was unveiled at the Nuremberg Toy Fair in Germany.
What’s Happening:
- The new “Aurora – Dreaming Guardian” card features a “Floodborn” (reimagined) version of Aurora from Sleeping Beauty.
- The art by Nicholas Kole is also on the packaging for one of the Disney Lorcana Starter Decks.
- This brand-new trading card game (TCG) will feature beloved Disney characters in both original and reimagined art styles that live in an all-new world with unique and magical gameplay.
- Rooted in the magic of Disney characters and storytelling, Disney Lorcana is easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players to help create opportunity for more people to enjoy the excitement and fun of TCGs. Disney fans will enjoy the beautiful illustrations, overarching storyline, and playing with their favorite characters in new and novel ways, while veteran TCG players will also appreciate the thoughtful and unique gameplay mechanics that Ravensburger is known to deliver.
- The game is set in the rich and fantastical world of Lorcana, a combination of the words Lore and Arcana. Players will take on the mantle of Illumineer, a powerful sorcerer, and band together Disney characters from Lorcana’s “The Great Illuminary,” a treasury of all Disney songs and stories ever made.
- The First Chapter Set of Disney Lorcana is slated to be released this August, and will be followed by four new card set releases each year as well as a robust organized play program.