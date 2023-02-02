New “WandaVision” Variant Cover for “Scarlet Witch #3” Coming in March

She’s a magical gal in a small town locale. He’s a hubby who’s part machine. And now, both Wanda and Vision grace a new variant cover of the upcoming “Scarlet Witch #3″ and Marvel shared a first look.

Fans can relive Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s captivating saga in Westview in a new Marvel

The new variant cover is drawn by superstar artist David Nakayama.

The piece celebrating Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is the latest in Marvel Comics’ line of MCU Variant Covers that sees some of the industry’s greatest artists honor Marvel Studios’ incredible impact with stunning poster-style comic art.

is the latest in Marvel Comics’ line of MCU Variant Covers that sees some of the industry’s greatest artists honor Marvel Studios’ incredible impact with stunning poster-style comic art. Nakayama’s art perfectly encapsulates what fans loved about the Emmy Award-winning series, showcasing Wanda’s transformation into the Scarlet Witch, the climactic double Vision showdown, and breakout characters Agatha Harkness and Monica Rambeau.

The new variant cover comes with the upcoming issue of writer Steve Orlando and artist Sara Pichelli’s new “Scarlet Witch” ongoing comic book series,

The new WandaVision variant cover for “Scarlet Witch #3″ will be available March 8th.

variant cover for “Scarlet Witch #3″ will be available March 8th. You can stream all episodes of Marvel’s WandaVision on Disney+