Sachin Bhatt Joins Cast of ABC’s “The Company You Keep”

Sachin Bhatt is the latest name added to the cast of ABC's upcoming new series, The Company You Keep, according to Deadline.

Bhatt has been cast in a recurring role for the new series, which is set to premiere on February 19th.

He will play Agent Vikram Singh, an FBI agent who is considered one of the good ones. He is described as charming, witty, and handsome.

Bhatt is known for his roles in Peacock’s Queer as Folk , Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and CBS’ Magnum P.I.

, Netflix’s and CBS’ The Company You Keep is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled My Fellow Citizens.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Executive producers and co-showrunners are Julia Cohen and Phil Klemmer, Milo Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff (DiVide Pictures), Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito (Electric Somewhere), Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman (Gratitude Productions). Deanna Harris (DiVide Pictures) is a producer.

Synopsis:

“A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

