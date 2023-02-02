“Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong!” Now Available to Stream on Disney+

After ABC took families back to school with the Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong, fans can now watch the special once again or catch it for the first time, on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong originally aired February 1st on ABC, and is now available to stream on Disney+.

This is the fifth installment of ABC's successful "Singalong" franchise that began in 2016, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Schoolhouse Rock!

Ryan Seacrest returns as host for the event, which is also available to stream on Hulu

The full lineup of performers and songs include: Black Eyed Peas – “Three Is A Magic Number” Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Figure 8″ Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen – “I'm Just a Bill” Julianne Hough – “Interplanet Janet” The Muppets & Fortune Feimster – “Unpack Your Adjectives” NE-YO – “Verb: That's What’s Happening” Raven Symoné and Kal Penn – “Interjections” Retta – “Ready or Not, Here I Come” Shaquille O'Neal and Boys & Girls Club of Atlanta – “Conjunction Junction” Stars from Disney’s Broadway and touring productions – “A Noun is a Person, Place or Thing”



“A Noun is a Person, Place or Thing” will be performed by the stars from Disney’s Broadway productions of Aladdin and The Lion King (Michael Maliakel, Bonita Hamilton, and Mduduzi Madela), The North American Tour of Aladdin (Marcus M. Martin), the original Broadway cast of Newsies (Kara Lindsay), and The Paper Mill Playhouse production of Hercules (Charity Dawson).

Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Executive producers include RJ Durell, Ashley Edens, Nick Florez and Katy Mullan.

Shorts from the original Schoolhouse Rock! series are streaming on Disney+.