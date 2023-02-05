Hulu Shares First Look at 20th Century Studios’ “White Men Can’t Jump” Reboot

Hulu has shared a first look at 20th Century Studios’ upcoming remake of the beloved sports film White Men Can’t Jump.
- White Men Can’t Jump, starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, weill be streaming May 19 on Hulu.
- Hulu has released a 30-second teaser for the film, which envokes the same vibes as the 1992 original.
- Check out the first look at Hulu’s White Men Can’t Jump below:
More on White Men Can’t Jump:
- The film will offer a new take on Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy, starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, which saw Black and white basketball hustlers join forces to double their chances of winning money on the street courts and in a basketball tournament.
- Harlow is stepping into the role originated by Harrelson, while Walls will fill the role previously played by Snipes.
- Veteran music video director Calmatic (House Party) is mounting the reboot.
- Kenya Barris wrote the script with Doug Hall and is producing via his Khalabo Ink Society banner. Blake Griffin, Ryan Khalil and Noah Weinstein are executive producing through their Mortal Media banner, alongside Doug Hall and E. Brian Dobbins.