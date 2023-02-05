Hulu Shares First Look at 20th Century Studios’ “White Men Can’t Jump” Reboot

Hulu has shared a first look at 20th Century Studios’ upcoming remake of the beloved sports film White Men Can’t Jump.

White Men Can’t Jump , starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, weill be streaming May 19 on Hulu.

Hulu has released a 30-second teaser for the film, which envokes the same vibes as the 1992 original.

Check out the first look at Hulu’s White Men Can’t Jump below:

