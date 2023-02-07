Dichen Lachman Joins the Cast of “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

Dichen Lachman has joined the cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What's Happening:
- Dichen Lachman has joined 20th Century Studio’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
- It has not been announced who Dichen is playing, but shooting is underway in Australia.
About Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes:
- “The new Apes movie is set many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.
- Many apes societies have grown from when Moses-like Caesar brought his people to an oasis, while humans have been reduced to a feral-like existence.
- Some groups have never heard of Caesar, while others have contorted his teaching to build burgeoning empires.
- In this setting, one ape leader begins to enslave other groups to find human technology, while another ape, who watched his clan be taken, embarks on a journey to find freedom.
- A young human woman becomes key to the latter's quest, although she has plans of her own.”
Cast:
- Freya Allan
- Owen Teague
- William H. Macy
- Kevin Durand