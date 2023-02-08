New Magical Creatures Coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Japan

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is about to get even more magical at Universal Studios Japan. New magical creatures will be coming to meet guests in the land this March.

Starting March 17th, guests will be able to meet new magical creatures at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Japan.

Guests will be able to take part in a magical lesson on how to interact with the majestic hippogriffs

With a head like an eagle, a body like a horse, sharp claws, and wings covered in scales, the Hippogriff is finally here.

Guests will learn that a plight bow is the only way to approach this fantastic beast without offending it.

Guests will also find small magical creatures are popping up all over the village.

Hogsmeade will get even busier as new creatures like Niffler, pygmy puffs and even a baby dragon will be out and about meeting and greeting with guests.

Guests will find these creatures in the following locations: The Niffler will be found in front of the Owl Mail The baby dragon will be found in the plaza next to Hogsmeade Station A pygmy puff will be found in front of Zonko’s Mischief Specialty Store

