Pixar Shares New Video Featuring “Twenty Something” Director Aphton Corbin

Pixar Animation Studios is giving a closer look at the SparkShort, Twenty Something, which debuted in 2021 on Disney+, with the director of the short, Aphton Corbin.

What’s Happening:

The short, which debuted in late 2021, had its original debut directly on Disney+ as part of the Pixar Animation Studios SparkShorts collection, which also includes titles like KitBull, Purl, and Loop.

and Written and directed by Corbin, newly 21 year old Gia is brought to her first nightclub experience with her older sister, Nicole. As an adult, we see three younger versions of Gia (ages 16, 10, and 1) making up the embodiment of her adult-self disguised in an overcoat, eventually finding themselves arguing with each other while locked in the club’s bathroom. It’s a brilliant example of feeling overwhelmed as an adult with a dash of imposter syndrome thrown in, and marks another (mostly) 2D effort from the studio.

Corbin and another SparkShorts director, Louis Gonzales, are the subjects of a Disney+ documentary, A Spark Story, which chronicles the production of both Twenty Something and Gonzales’ short, Nona.

The SparkShorts program is designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows. These films are unlike anything we've ever done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale than the studios' normal fare.

Back when Twenty Something debuted, we sat down with Corbin herself for a few moments to discuss the project and how personal it was for her, which you can check out below.

Twenty Something is streaming now on Disney+.