ABC News Live Presents “Uvalde: 365” Special on the Failures at Robb Elementary School

As part of ABC News’ ongoing “Uvalde: 365″ series, ABC News Live will present a 30-minute special delving into the cascading series of law enforcement and other failures at Robb Elementary School on May 24th, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Through exclusive firsthand accounts of the events of the day along with body camera and surveillance footage, interviews with police who responded, and chilling audio and documents obtained by ABC News, Crisis of Command pieces together the 77 minutes it took for law enforcement to confront the gunman who laid siege to the classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed.
- As prosecutors in Texas gear up to announce if there are charges to be brought over the response that’s been called an “abject failure,” correspondent John Quiñones reports on the ground and sits down for emotional interviews with victims’ families, witnesses and officials conducting the investigation.
- Crisis of Command airs Monday, February 13th, at 8:30 p.m. EST/9:30 p.m. PST on ABC News Live.
- ABC News is committed to a continued presence in Uvalde, Texas, in the wake of the Robb Elementary deadly mass shooting tragedy. “Uvalde: 365,” led by the Investigative Unit, focuses on how such acts of violence affect a community long after the headlines fade. A team of correspondents and producers from across the news division have contributed to the ongoing coverage, with a daily presence in Uvalde as the investigation continues and the community tries to heal.