Steve Martin Reminisces About Disneyland’s Golden Horseshoe Revue as New Pepsi Super Bowl Ad Premieres

In a nice full circle moment, Disney Legend Steve Martin features in a Super Bowl ad for Pepsi, and has connected his latest role back to where he saw his first-ever live comedian at Disneyland’s Golden Horseshoe Revue, which was sponsored by Pepsi.
What’s Happening:
- The now-legendary comedian Steve Martin grew up in Southern California, and actually started his career working at Disneyland in numerous roles.
- Perhaps the one he talks about the most was his three years spent at the old Merlin’s Magic Shop in Fantasyland. There, he sold and demonstrated the packaged magic tricks and practical joke items on sale. He learned all the tricks, and collected all the jokes, writing down every gag. “I knew every nook and cranny of the shop,” he recalled to D23.
- One of Steve’s greatest influences was Wally Boag, who performed for many years at The Golden Horseshoe Revue.
- “I watched Wally’s show many, many times,” he once said. “He was the first live performer I ever saw. I mostly remember Wally’s performing style,” Steve said. “It was fresh, sassy, and very clean. Watching his comic timing was a very big influence on my own career.”
- Staring in a new Pepsi commercial for Super Bowl LVII, Steve connected it back to The Golden Horseshoe Revue in this tweet:
- Steve went on to appear in a few Disney projects over the years, including Father of the Bride and Fantasia 2000. In 2005, he hosted Disneyland: The First 50 Magical Years which played in the Main Street Opera House for a few years.
- He currently stars in and co-created Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, which is currently filming its third season.
