Hulu Shares Valentine’s Day Promo for Upcoming 3rd Season of “Animaniacs”

Hulu has shared a new promo for for their reboot of the beloved animated series Animaniacs before the premiere of its third season in just a few days.

The new promo implores fans of the series to watch the first two seasons of the series on Hulu this Valentine's Day.

After getting caught up, fans can then enjoy the third season when it premieres in just a few days on Hulu.

Check out the new promo below:

More on Animaniacs: