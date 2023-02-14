Hulu Shares Valentine’s Day Promo for Upcoming 3rd Season of “Animaniacs”

Hulu has shared a new promo for for their reboot of the beloved animated series Animaniacs before the premiere of its third season in just a few days.
- The new promo implores fans of the series to watch the first two seasons of the series on Hulu this Valentine's Day.
- After getting caught up, fans can then enjoy the third season when it premieres in just a few days on Hulu.
- Check out the new promo below:
More on Animaniacs:
- Animaniacs, the reboot of the iconic 90s animated series on Hulu, is set to launch their third and final season on the streaming platform on February 17th.
- The series, which launched back in 2020, originally received an order for the first two seasons on the streamer in 2018. Ahead of the debut of the second season in 2021, the series was picked up for a third season, but no further news came out of the Warner Bros. Studio Lot until today, marking the third season debut date while also revealing it will be the final season of the reboot series.
- Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation join forces again to continue the legacy of the iconic, family friendly animated series. Following a successful first and second season and practically blowing up the internet as one of Hulu’s all-time most talked about series across social media, Animaniacs returns for their third and final season on Hulu next February.
- The third and final season of Animaniacs will debut on February 17th, 2023 on Hulu.