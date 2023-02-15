XFL Will Release a Nine Part Docuseries “Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream” on ESPN2 and ABC

According to Deadline, Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream, a nine-part docuseries, will debut tomorrow on ESPN2, and Saturday on ABC.
What's Happening:
- Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream, a nine-part docuseries, will debut Thursday February 16 at 5pm on ESPN2, and Saturday on ABC before the game between the Vegas Vipers and the Arlington Renegades.
- The series will follow the leadership of the League's new owner, Dwayne Johnson, and Dany Garcia, among others, who make everything happen. There will be highlights of players and coaches throughout the whole season.
- You will see the competitive nature of football combined with the league's motto, "where dreams meet opportunity."
- The series will take fans on a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to build a league of its eight teams from the ground up. You will see stories that are on the field as well as off.
What They're Saying:
- “The opportunity to use our partnership with Disney and ESPN to showcase these dynamic stories and demonstrate the XFL’s potential is a pivotal aspect of our mission,” said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner. “Player 54 is the culmination of many of the things that make the XFL special, but, most importantly, it focuses on our players and coaches – the soul and heartbeat of our League. Since the beginning, we’ve been committed to elevating these players, providing them with a platform to share their stories, cultivate their individual brands, and establish themselves as professional athletes. This docuseries is a powerful tool in telling these athletes narratives, connecting with our fans, and building a ‘League of Tomorrow’.”
- “Player 54 is a deeply personal reality for me,” said Dwayne Johnson, Owner, who followed a college career on the powerhouse Miami Hurricanes by chasing a career in the NFL. He wound up playing in Canada, but injuries took their toll on him and he gravitated to the wrestling ring where his dad Rocky Johnson was a star. From there, Johnson realized his dreams to become a movie star.
- “There are 53 players on an NFL roster – I was number 54,” Johnson said. “I was good, but not good enough. I was ready, I was hungry, and I waited for that NFL phone call that never came. I never got that shot to prove myself. And that seminal moment in my life put a chip on my shoulder that has never and will never go away. Years later, life has brought me to the XFL today, and I’m grateful to share my experience with our players – all of whom have that same chip on their shoulders. I hope everyone enjoys watching our XFL process as much I’ve enjoyed this ‘life comes full circle’ ride.”
- “The passion and determination from Dany and DJ are utterly infectious, said Peter Berg. “They are playing to win, and I am honored to be a part of this stellar team. The love of the game is real”
- Said Tim Reed, ESPN veep of Programming & Acquisitions: “The Player 54 docuseries greatly complements our robust slate of live games. “The powerful storytelling will help fans better understand the motivation and inspiration of the XFL players they’ll watch throughout the season. We’re thrilled to provide another dynamic offering to football fans on our platforms, providing unprecedented access on the field and behind-the-scenes stories.”