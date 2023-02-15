XFL Will Release a Nine Part Docuseries “Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream” on ESPN2 and ABC

According to Deadline, Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream, a nine-part docuseries, will debut tomorrow on ESPN2, and Saturday on ABC.

What's Happening:

Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream , a nine-part docuseries, will debut Thursday February 16 at 5pm on ESPN2, and Saturday on ABC before the game between the Vegas Vipers and the Arlington Renegades.

, a nine-part docuseries, will debut Thursday February 16 at 5pm on ESPN2, and Saturday on ABC before the game between the Vegas Vipers and the Arlington Renegades. The series will follow the leadership of the League's new owner, Dwayne Johnson, and Dany Garcia, among others, who make everything happen. There will be highlights of players and coaches throughout the whole season.

You will see the competitive nature of football combined with the league's motto, "where dreams meet opportunity."

The series will take fans on a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to build a league of its eight teams from the ground up. You will see stories that are on the field as well as off.

What They're Saying: