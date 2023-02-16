Live Action “How To Train Your Dragon” Film to be Released in 2025

Universal and DreamWorks Animation have announced that a live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon is set to be released in theaters in 2025.

Universal and DreamWorks Animation have announced the first live-action movie adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon .

. The film is currently slated to be released in theaters on March 14, 2025.

The casting process is already underway, according to sources at The Hollywood Reporter.

Dean DeBlois, who co-wrote and directed the three animated films, will be back to write, direct, and produce the film.

The animated trilogy earned more than $1.6 billion in combined revenue as well as three Academy Award nominations and a Golden Globe.

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise is based on the book series written by Cressida Cowell.

How to Train Your Dragon Synopsis: