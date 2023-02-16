Live Action “How To Train Your Dragon” Film to be Released in 2025

Universal and DreamWorks Animation have announced that a live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon is set to be released in theaters in 2025.
- Universal and DreamWorks Animation have announced the first live-action movie adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon.
- The film is currently slated to be released in theaters on March 14, 2025.
- The casting process is already underway, according to sources at The Hollywood Reporter.
- Dean DeBlois, who co-wrote and directed the three animated films, will be back to write, direct, and produce the film.
- The animated trilogy earned more than $1.6 billion in combined revenue as well as three Academy Award nominations and a Golden Globe.
- The How to Train Your Dragon franchise is based on the book series written by Cressida Cowell.
- Hiccup (Tawin Yavapolkul) is a Norse teenager from the island of Berk, where fighting dragons is a way of life. His progressive views and weird sense of humor make him a misfit, despite the fact that his father (Kongkrapunt Sangsuriya) is chief of the clan.
- Tossed into dragon-fighting school, he endeavors to prove himself as a true Viking, but when he befriends an injured dragon he names Toothless, he has the chance to plot a new course for his people's future.