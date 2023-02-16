Mark Consuelos Will Replace Ryan Seacrest on the ABC’s “Live With Kelly and Ryan”

Ryan Seacrest is stepping down from Live with Kelly and Ryan after six seasons — but a replacement has already been named.

What's Happening:

Ryan Seacrest will be stepping down from Live with Kelly and Ryan after six seasons.

after six seasons. He will be replaced by Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, who has previously filled in for Seacrest.

The show will be rebranded as Live with Kelly and Mark although Seacrest said that he would return occasionally as a guest co-host.

Originally, Seacrest was supposed to be on the show for three years but ended up staying for six.

He will be returning to the West Coast and will still host ABC American Idol and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest .

and . Live with Kelly and Ryan is currently ranked as the number one daytime talk show in total viewers and among women ages 25–54.

What They’re Saying: