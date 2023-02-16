Mark Consuelos Will Replace Ryan Seacrest on the ABC’s “Live With Kelly and Ryan”

Ryan Seacrest is stepping down from Live with Kelly and Ryan after six seasons — but a replacement has already been named.
What's Happening:
- Ryan Seacrest will be stepping down from Live with Kelly and Ryan after six seasons.
- He will be replaced by Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, who has previously filled in for Seacrest.
- The show will be rebranded as Live with Kelly and Mark although Seacrest said that he would return occasionally as a guest co-host.
- Originally, Seacrest was supposed to be on the show for three years but ended up staying for six.
- He will be returning to the West Coast and will still host ABC’s American Idol and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.
- Live with Kelly and Ryan is currently ranked as the number one daytime talk show in total viewers and among women ages 25–54.
What They’re Saying:
- Ripa said of Seacrest: “You are family here. We love you. We are so proud of you. I know how much of a sacrifice it’s been. I know how exhausting it’s been going back and forth [from New York to L.A.].”
- Ryan Seacrest: “Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together. I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”
- Added Ripa: “I’m so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan’s energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind.”