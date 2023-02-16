Stephen and Clea Strange Take on New Magical Threats in “Doctor Strange #1” This March

Next month, writer Jed MacKay and artist Pasqual Ferry kick off a new era for the master of the mystic arts in “Doctor Strange #1″ and right now, fans can get a first look at this thrilling new chapter in a spellbinding trailer, featuring never-before-seek artwork!

Having already reshaped the Doctor Strange mythos in titles like the Death of Doctor Strange limited series and the Clea-focused Strange series, MacKay will now begin a new ongoing series that sees Stephen Strange resume his duties as the Marvel

The trailer shows Stephen Strange lending his expertise throughout the Marvel Universe and interacting with the likes of Spider-Man, Daredevil, Black Cat, and Doctor Doom. And he’s not alone! By his side against mystical threats will be his loyal wife, Clea!

A powerful sorceress in her own right, Clea held down the fort when Stephen Strange met his untimely demise, and she isn’t backing down now. The two will need each other more than ever as a dark third party emerges and begins taking down Strange’s foes one by one… using methods no hero would approve of.

Stephen Strange is back! Reunited with Clea and Wong, it’s back to business as usual for the Sorcerer Supreme. Have your children fallen into a deep nightmarish slumber? Are demonic refugees invading your home? Is your husband possessed by a satanic entity? Then call Doctor Strange! But when someone else begins to issue their own dark justice on Strange’s mightiest foes, Strange embarks on an interdimensional search for answers, only to discover the culprit may be closer to home than he thinks…

Check out the trailer above as well as seven variant covers below and be there when the Sorcerer Supreme makes his grand return in “Doctor Strange #1″ on March 22.

What they’re saying: