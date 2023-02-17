As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 20th-25th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 20th-25th:

Monday, February 20 NASCAR Daytona 500 winner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and XFL chairwoman Dany Garcia Jane Lynch ( Party Down ) Vienna Pharaon ( The Origins of You ) Jonathan Majors ( Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania )

Tuesday, February 21 Physician and author Mark Hyman ( Young Forever ) Michael B. Jordan ( Creed III ) Robin Roberts with “One Match, Second Chance”

Wednesday, February 22 Dr. Jennifer Ashton (ABC News chief medical correspondent) Rachel Beller (Nutritionist) American Girl doll reveal

Thursday, February 23 Tessa Thompson ( Creed III ) Denyce Graves, Kevin Webb and Marvin Mills Reginald Dwayne Betts and Titus Kaphar ( Redaction ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, February 25 Whitney Bowe (Dermatologist) Cast of The Banshees of Inisherin Corey Stoll ( Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania )

Saturday, February 25 Delvin Breaux (Football all-star) DJ Megan Ryte Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.