“GMA” Guest List: Dwayne Johnson, Jonathan Majors and More to Appear Week of February 20th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 20th-25th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 20th-25th:

  • Monday, February 20
    • NASCAR Daytona 500 winner
    • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and XFL chairwoman Dany Garcia
    • Jane Lynch (Party Down)
    • Vienna Pharaon (The Origins of You)
    • Jonathan Majors (Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania)
  • Tuesday, February 21
    • Physician and author Mark Hyman (Young Forever)
    • Michael B. Jordan (Creed III)
    • Robin Roberts with “One Match, Second Chance”
  • Wednesday, February 22
    • Dr. Jennifer Ashton (ABC News chief medical correspondent)
    • Rachel Beller (Nutritionist)
    • American Girl doll reveal
  • Thursday, February 23
    • Tessa Thompson (Creed III)
    • Denyce Graves, Kevin Webb and Marvin Mills
    • Reginald Dwayne Betts and Titus Kaphar (Redaction)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, February 25
  • Saturday, February 25
    • Delvin Breaux (Football all-star)
    • DJ Megan Ryte
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.