As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 20th-25th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 20th-25th:
- Monday, February 20
- NASCAR Daytona 500 winner
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and XFL chairwoman Dany Garcia
- Jane Lynch (Party Down)
- Vienna Pharaon (The Origins of You)
- Jonathan Majors (Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania)
- Tuesday, February 21
- Physician and author Mark Hyman (Young Forever)
- Michael B. Jordan (Creed III)
- Robin Roberts with “One Match, Second Chance”
- Wednesday, February 22
- Dr. Jennifer Ashton (ABC News chief medical correspondent)
- Rachel Beller (Nutritionist)
- American Girl doll reveal
- Thursday, February 23
- Tessa Thompson (Creed III)
- Denyce Graves, Kevin Webb and Marvin Mills
- Reginald Dwayne Betts and Titus Kaphar (Redaction)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, February 25
- Whitney Bowe (Dermatologist)
- Cast of The Banshees of Inisherin
- Corey Stoll (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania)
- Saturday, February 25
- Delvin Breaux (Football all-star)
- DJ Megan Ryte
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.