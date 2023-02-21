D23 Celebrating 20th Anniversary of “Finding Nemo” with D23 Beyond the Sea

D23 is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo with D23 Beyond the Sea, a two-night event this April.

D23 members will get the chance to venture “beyond the sea” with D23 during their undersea celebration of Finding Nemo’s 20th anniversary.

20th anniversary. Guests will join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club at the Aquarium of the Pacific in commemorating some of their favorite fish, both on-screen and off with this exclusive experience.

Guests will have two opportunities to join the fun as this event is happening two nights in a row, on April 2 and 3, 2023.

Tickets are available at these links: April 2nd April 3rd

Tickets to the event will include: After-hours entrance to the Aquarium of the Pacific’s indoor exhibits from 7:45 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Educational presentation from Aquarium of the Pacific Animal Experts Screening of Pixar’s Finding Nemo A commemorative keepsake

Guests may check in starting at 4:45 p.m. at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, CA, and find their seats in the beautiful Honda Pacific Visions Theater.

At 5:30 p.m., guests will be treated to an informative presentation about the real-life fish featured in the film, hosted by the Aquarium of the Pacific animal care team, followed by a special big-screen presentation of Finding Nemo .

. After the screening concludes, guests will be released into the main halls for private aquarium access so they can explore the Aquarium’s breathtaking indoor exhibits until 9:30 p.m.

Café Scuba and Blue Whale Café Coffee Cart, as well as the Pacific Collections Gift Store, will be open for guests to make purchases after the film’s conclusion.

