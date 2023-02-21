D23 Celebrating 20th Anniversary of “Finding Nemo” with D23 Beyond the Sea

D23 is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo with D23 Beyond the Sea, a two-night event this April.
- D23 members will get the chance to venture “beyond the sea” with D23 during their undersea celebration of Finding Nemo’s 20th anniversary.
- Guests will join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club at the Aquarium of the Pacific in commemorating some of their favorite fish, both on-screen and off with this exclusive experience.
- Guests will have two opportunities to join the fun as this event is happening two nights in a row, on April 2 and 3, 2023.
- Tickets are available at these links:
- Tickets to the event will include:
- After-hours entrance to the Aquarium of the Pacific’s indoor exhibits from 7:45 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Educational presentation from Aquarium of the Pacific Animal Experts
- Screening of Pixar’s Finding Nemo
- A commemorative keepsake
- Guests may check in starting at 4:45 p.m. at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, CA, and find their seats in the beautiful Honda Pacific Visions Theater.
- At 5:30 p.m., guests will be treated to an informative presentation about the real-life fish featured in the film, hosted by the Aquarium of the Pacific animal care team, followed by a special big-screen presentation of Finding Nemo.
- After the screening concludes, guests will be released into the main halls for private aquarium access so they can explore the Aquarium’s breathtaking indoor exhibits until 9:30 p.m.
- Café Scuba and Blue Whale Café Coffee Cart, as well as the Pacific Collections Gift Store, will be open for guests to make purchases after the film’s conclusion.
