Hulu to Stream British Comedy Series “Am I Being Unreasonable?” in the U.S.

According to Deadline, Hulu has acquired the U.S. streaming rights to the hit BBC comedy-thriller Am I Being Unreasonable? from Daisy May Cooper.

Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to all six episodes of the genre-bending comedy, which was written by the This Country creator and Selin Hizli ( Mum ), and executive produced by Jack Thorne.

Am I Being Unreasonable?, which has been recommissioned for a second season, aired to critical acclaim on the BBC last September and is considered a frontrunner for the upcoming UK TV awards season.

The six-parter from Boffola Pictures and Happy Valley producer Lookout Point follows Nic (Cooper), a mother grieving a loss that she can't share with anyone whilst stuck in a depressing marriage. Only her son, Ollie (Lenny Rush), keeps her going. But when Jen (Hizli) arrives in town, her life is lit up with laughter and, through this kindred soul, her secret starts to bubble up.

producer Lookout Point follows Nic (Cooper), a mother grieving a loss that she can’t share with anyone whilst stuck in a depressing marriage. Only her son, Ollie (Lenny Rush), keeps her going. But when Jen (Hizli) arrives in town, her life is lit up with laughter and, through this kindred soul, her secret starts to bubble up. The show also stars: Jessica Hynes ( Spaced ) Dustin Demri-Burns ( The Great ) Amanda Wilkin ( The Split ) David Fynn ( Game of Thrones ) Juliet Cowan ( Back to Life ) Ruben Catt ( Ted’s Top Ten ) Karla Crome ( Under the Dome )



The comedy is the latest UK show picked up by Hulu, following previous acquisitions such as This Way Up and My Mad Fat Diary . Conversely, the BBC has bought a number of Hulu shows over the past few years.

and . Conversely, the BBC has bought a number of Hulu shows over the past few years. Am I Being Unreasonable? will debut as a Hulu Original on April 11th.