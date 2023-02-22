The Mandalorian fans are counting down the days till the new season starts streaming on Disney+ on March 1. All new character posters including one featuring the Mandalorian and the adorable Grogu have been released.

What's Happening:

There has been new character posters released for Season 3 of The Mandalorian , coming to Disney+ on March 1.

New character posters feature The Mandalorian with Grogu, Bo Katan and Greef Karga.

About The Mandalorian:

The third season of the American television series The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu.

It is part of the Star Wars franchise, set after the events of Return of the Jedi.