The Mandalorian fans are counting down the days till the new season starts streaming on Disney+ on March 1. All new character posters including one featuring the Mandalorian and the adorable Grogu have been released.
What's Happening:
- There has been new character posters released for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, coming to Disney+ on March 1.
- New character posters feature The Mandalorian with Grogu, Bo Katan and Greef Karga.
About The Mandalorian:
- The third season of the American television series The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu.
- It is part of the Star Wars franchise, set after the events of Return of the Jedi.