New Marvel HQ App Coming Soon for iOS and Android

Marvel HQ App will be coming to the app store on Android and iOS in May of this year.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Entertainment is excited to share a continued collaboration with StoryToys with the announcement of the new Marvel HQ app, designed for families and kids.
- Launching in May 2023, Marvel HQ is now available for pre-order on the App Store and Google Play.
- Marvel HQ will be an edutainment hub designed for kids ages 4-7, containing fun and age-appropriate games, videos, creative activities, books, comics, and interactive characters from across the Marvel Universe. StoryToys will develop and publish the app.
- Once the Marvel HQ app launches later this year, children can practice problem-solving by coding a path for Hulk, unleash their creativity with coloring activities, and learn to draw their favorite Marvel characters.
- The app will support budding readers with voice-supported books and digital comics. Kids can test their Marvel character knowledge with interactive quizzes, and the video section will be jam-packed with videos related to popular Marvel series and specials, like Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and Marvel’s Avengers: Mech Strike.
- Here's a preview of what you can expect.