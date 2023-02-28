El Capitan Theatre To Host Special Screenings of “Tangled”

The historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA is set to present a classic film from Walt Disney Animation Studios when they showcase the 2010 hit, Tangled, on its iconic screen presented by Disney+.

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney’s Tangled presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre March 17th through 23rd.

Originally debuted back in 2010, Tangled tells that tale of what happens when the kingdom's most wanted bandit is taken hostage by Rapunzel—a teen with 70 feet of golden hair who's looking to escape the tower where she's been locked away for years—the unlikely duo sets off on a hair-raising escapade.

Daily showtimes for Tangled, March 17 through 23 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm. Showtimes are subject to change. Tickets are $16 for all ages and are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney’s Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.