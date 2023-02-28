Karan Soni Joins the Voice Cast of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” as Spider-Man India

Karan Soni, known for his role in the Deadpool movies, is jumping into Marvel’s animated side with a voice role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Soni will voice Pavitr Prabhakar, an alternate universe version of Spider-Man known as Spider-Man India.

He previously played cab driver (and friend of Deadpool) Dopinder opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and Deadpool 2 , and he also appeared in Strange World

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.