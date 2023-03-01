Groot Teams Up with Other Marvel Heroes in Stormbreakers Variant Covers

Groot is set to star in a brand-new solo series chronicling the quest that made him the iconic hero he is and Marvel has shared a look at variant covers from the Marvel Stormbreakers artists.

To celebrate Groot’s big year, Marvel’s Stormbreakers Class of 2023 have depicted him in new variant covers, seeing Groot in all his various shapes and sizes lend a helping branch to the X-Men, Avengers, and more.

Each month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections.

The current group of artists includes: Elena Casagrande Nic Klein Jan Bazaldua Chris Allen Martin Coccolo Lucas Werneck Federico Vicentini C.F. Villa

Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today.

As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.

Check out their Groot-focused variant covers below.

“Avengers: War Across Time #4″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen

“Cosmic Ghost Rider #2″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo

“Captain Marvel” #48 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande

“X-Men #21″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein

“Captain America: Symbol of Truth #12″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa

“Doctor Strange #2″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck

“Invincible Iron Man #5″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini

“Sins of Sinister: Dominion #1″ Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua