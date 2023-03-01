New Teaser Poster and Teaser Trailer Teased For “Haunted Mansion”

Walt Disney Studios has tweeted all kinds of teasers today, with a new teaser poster that also also teases a teaser trailer debut for the upcoming film that is sure to be a grim grinning good time, Haunted Mansion.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Studios has introduced a new poster for the highly-anticipated big screen adaptation of the iconic Disney Parks attraction, Haunted Mansion, while simultaneously teasing the release of a new teaser trailer for the film.
- The poster features the silhouette of someone looking down an endless hallway, similar to that of the namesake attraction, though this one turns in a vortex-like fashion. Perhaps all the answers can be found in the teaser.
- Justin Simien directs the movie, and stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.
- Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).
- The film marks the Disney company’s second attempt at a film based on the attraction after an earlier Disney feature in 2003 which made $75.8M domestic, $182.2M worldwide and was largely panned by critics and fans who were looking to a Pirates of the Caribbean–style flick.
- Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th, 2023.
