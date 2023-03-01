New Teaser Poster and Teaser Trailer Teased For “Haunted Mansion”

Walt Disney Studios has tweeted all kinds of teasers today, with a new teaser poster that also also teases a teaser trailer debut for the upcoming film that is sure to be a grim grinning good time, Haunted Mansion.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Studios has introduced a new poster for the highly-anticipated big screen adaptation of the iconic Disney Parks attraction, Haunted Mansion , while simultaneously teasing the release of a new teaser trailer for the film.

, while simultaneously teasing the release of a new teaser trailer for the film. The poster features the silhouette of someone looking down an endless hallway, similar to that of the namesake attraction, though this one turns in a vortex-like fashion. Perhaps all the answers can be found in the teaser.

Justin Simien directs the movie, and stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.

Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).

The film marks the Disney company’s second attempt at a film based on the attraction after an earlier Disney feature in 2003 which made $75.8M domestic, $182.2M worldwide and was largely panned by critics and fans who were looking to a Pirates of the Caribbean –style flick.

–style flick. Haunted Mansion is due out in theaters on July 28th, 2023.