Booyah! Loungefly’s Mickey Mouse Y2K Collection is the Blast From the Past Your Wardrobe Needs

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

OMG! It’s time for a Loungefly shopping spree! The fashion and lifestyle brand is rewinding the clock to the early aughts with their Y2K collection that’s totally cool and full of smiley faces.

As Millennials, we had the pleasure of growing up not only at the turn of the century, but also the millennium and while the initial fear that improperly programmed computers would shut down the power grid once “99″ became “00,” that era was quite awesome.

Loungefly has channeled some of the fashion trends of the 2000s—which in turn were inspired by very retro 1970s—with this Y2K series that acts as a time capsule to a really memorable year.

The collection features playful colors and plenty of mini icons including flowers, hearts, smiley faces, black and white checkerboard, stars, and Mickey Mouse heads. In fact the popular Mickey silhouette makes up the eyes on the smiley faces!

Mickey Mouse Y2K Flap Wallet – $40.00

Mickey Mouse Y2K Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Mickey Mouse Y2K Ears Headband – $30.00

Mickey Mouse Y2K Black and White Crossbody Purse – $70.00

