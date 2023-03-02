Photos: Orange Bird Speciality Items Available at Basin Flower & Garden Booth

Over the last few years, Basin, the soap store located in Disney Springs, has got a bigger presence at EPCOT’s various festivals. For this year’s International Flower & Garden Festival, they’ve introduced some new items featuring the loveable Orange Bird.

The Basin Festival Market is located in World Showcase, just beyond the Germany pavilion. An Orange Bird Soap Shaper is available, although the soap actually comes out shaped like a flower as opposed to Orange Bird.

Guests can also pick up Orange Bird lip balm and body butter.

A variety of body butters and other care items are also available.

Fitting right in with the Flower & Garden Festival are these colorful flower pot bath bombs.

One of the fun features of Basin is the ability to mix, match and create some of your bath bombs and bath salts.

