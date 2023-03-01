“Encanto” Spaceship Earth Light Show Debuts at 2023 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival

As promised, a new Spaceship Earth show has arrived alongside the 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival — and takes inspiration from an uber popular Disney film.

What’s Happening:

  • Tonight, the latest Spaceship Earth light show debuted.
  • The new show features “What Else Can I Do?” from the hit film Encanto.
  • This music choice corresponds with the new topiaries that guests will find near the EPCOT entrance.

  • You can check out video of the show below:

