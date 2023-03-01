“Encanto” Spaceship Earth Light Show Debuts at 2023 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival

As promised, a new Spaceship Earth show has arrived alongside the 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival — and takes inspiration from an uber popular Disney film.
- Tonight, the latest Spaceship Earth light show debuted.
- The new show features “What Else Can I Do?” from the hit film Encanto.
- This music choice corresponds with the new topiaries that guests will find near the EPCOT entrance.
- You can check out video of the show below:
- Originally carrying the Beacons of Magic moniker, Spaceship Earth began these light shows as part of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration.
- Since then, several iterations have been performed — many of which tie-into the various festivals happening at EPCOT at the time.
- Some past editions include:
- A Figment-inspired performance for the 2023 Festival of the Arts.
- A Frozen-themed holiday show
- An EPCOT 40th anniversary celebration
- A patriotic Fourth of July display
- “Colors of the Wind” for the 2022 Flower & Garden Festival
- “The Rainbow Connection” for the 2022 Festival of the Arts
- A 2021 Festival of the Holidays show
- The original Walt Disney World 50th anniversary Beacons of Magic
