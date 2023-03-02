Joffrey’s Coffee Brings Four Exclusive Drinks to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has shown off their four new beverages available exclusively at this year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

  • Spring is in the air, and Joffrey’s is celebrating with four new seasonal beverages, available at the various kiosks located within EPCOT.

The seasonal drinks available are:

  • World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE)
    • Exotic Lemon Tea – A refreshing mix of frozen lemon and iced tea, featuring exotic berry flavors. Spirited option available featuring Grey Goose Vodka.

  • Showcase Plaza (Near Disney Traders)
    • Orange Cream Cold Brew – A smooth blend of French Roast Cold Brew with flavors of orange and vanilla, topped with a splash of cream, whipped cream and coconut shavings. Spirited option available featuring Kahlua Rum and Coffee Liqueur.

  • The American Adventure Pavilion
    • Key Lime Cold Brew – A zesty blend of French Roast Cold Brew with flavors of key lime and white chocolate, topped with a splash of cream, whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs. Spirited option available featuring Kahlua Rum and Coffee Liqueur.

  • Canada Pavilion
    • Melonade – A tangy blend of frozen lemon with a burst of watermelon. Spirited option available featuring Grey Goose Vodka.

More 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Coverage:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning