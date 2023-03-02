Joffrey’s Coffee Brings Four Exclusive Drinks to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has shown off their four new beverages available exclusively at this year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
- Spring is in the air, and Joffrey’s is celebrating with four new seasonal beverages, available at the various kiosks located within EPCOT.
The seasonal drinks available are:
- World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE)
- Exotic Lemon Tea – A refreshing mix of frozen lemon and iced tea, featuring exotic berry flavors. Spirited option available featuring Grey Goose Vodka.
- Showcase Plaza (Near Disney Traders)
- Orange Cream Cold Brew – A smooth blend of French Roast Cold Brew with flavors of orange and vanilla, topped with a splash of cream, whipped cream and coconut shavings. Spirited option available featuring Kahlua Rum and Coffee Liqueur.
- The American Adventure Pavilion
- Key Lime Cold Brew – A zesty blend of French Roast Cold Brew with flavors of key lime and white chocolate, topped with a splash of cream, whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs. Spirited option available featuring Kahlua Rum and Coffee Liqueur.
- Canada Pavilion
- Melonade – A tangy blend of frozen lemon with a burst of watermelon. Spirited option available featuring Grey Goose Vodka.
