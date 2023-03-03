Disney Springs Celebrates Her Story in Honor of Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month and Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s dining and shopping district, is celebrating Her Story.

Guests visiting Disney Springs will find these signs all around the district, with silhouettes of some of Disney’s most beloved female characters, like Minnie Mouse, Moana, Mirabel and many others.

Inside The Art of Disney, located in the Marketplace area, guests will find signs telling the story of some of Disney’s most accomplished women in animation and imagineering, including: Mary Blair Barbara Wirth Baldwin Josie Trinidad Jennifer Lee



Guests visiting Disney Springs can also support female-owned businesses, including: Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC (Baker and Owner, Erin McKenna) Rustic Cuff (Owner Jill Donovan) Sugarboo & Co. (Artist and Owner, Rebecca Puig) Vivoli il Gelato(Owner, Silvana Vivoli)

Be sure to check back for any more potential ways to celebrate Women’s History Month at Disney Springs and around the Disney Parks.

