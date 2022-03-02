‘Celebrate HER Story’ at Walt Disney World In Honor of Women’s History Month

All month long, “Celebrate HER Story” will put the spotlight on cherished Disney character heroines and talented female cast members who are making positive impacts. From engineers, magic makers, and chefs to talented female-led entertainment and unique offerings, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Walt Disney World!

Art and Music:

Throughout Walt Disney World Resort: Unique photo-silhouette backdrops are one of the ways we’re celebrating women. Showcasing strong female Disney characters, these fun photo locations can be found across property – from Disney Springs

At Disney Springs on Friday and Saturday evenings a female DJ will lead a Disney sing-along for families on the AdventHealth Waterside Stage. The playlist will feature songs by some of Disney’s most beloved and inspirational female characters. In addition, a variety of female performers will be featured most nights throughout the month of March.

At EPCOT Skillzmatic – March 2, 3, 29, 30, 31 Melina León – March 11,12 CeCe Winans – March 13, 14 Hello Sister – March 15, 16, 17 Glass Ceiling – March 22, 23, 24



Food and Beverage Offerings:

At Magic Kingdom Park: All month long, special sweet offerings will pay tribute to female Disney Imagineers whose work has greatly influenced and impacted Walt Disney World Resort:

At Liberty Square Market, discover the Madame Leota Cupcake inspired by Leota Toombs: Chocolate-cherry cake filled with black cherry-lime cream finished with blackberry buttercream.

At Friar’s Nook, enjoy the “ it’s a small world

And, at select outdoor food and beverage carts on Main Street, U.S.A., you will find the Cinderella Castle Mosaic Cupcake inspired by Dorothea Redmond: Champagne-flavored cake filled with fresh raspberry champagne compote, finished with gold champagne buttercream, mosaic tile sprinkles and chocolate garnish

At Select Disney Resort Hotels: Kicking off International Women’s Day on March 8 and continuing through the month, two Disney Resort hotels will offer specialties inspired by the women of the Disney animated feature, “ Encanto

At Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort , discover:

, discover: Chorizo Arepas: Cheese arepas topped with chorizo, red pepper and onion-egg scramble, arugula, and sliced avocado

Mirabel Cupcake: Cinnamon cupcake filled with custard and topped with coconut buttercream, toasted coconut, and Mirabel-inspired fondant garnishes

​​

Also at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort , you can enjoy: Luisa Push-Up Cake Pop: Layers of vanilla cake and tres leches pastry cream topped with a doughnut hole ‘boulder’ Encanto Cholado: Crushed ice topped with sliced fresh fruit, sweetened condensed milk and shredded coconut

, you can enjoy: At Disney Springs select locations will showcase signature food and drinks.

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar will showcase inspired dishes created by female chefs: Nona’s Home-Style Meatballs presented by Sous Chef Lori Tiritilli: Italian meatballs with Sunday gravy, basil pesto, and scratch-made lemon ricotta, grilled focaccia crostini, grated pecorino cheese Carne Frita con Tostones presented by Sous Chef Natalie Floyd: Crispy pork shoulder tostones, pickled onions, citrus aioli

will showcase inspired dishes created by female chefs:

Tempt your sweet tooth by heading over to Amorette’s Patisserie to enjoy: “The Passion of My Life” Dessert presented by Pastry Chef Yoly Lazo Colon: Pineapple, mango and toasted coconut mousse, coconut chiffon cake, white chocolate crisp pearls and infused passion fruit glacage

to enjoy:

Visit The Ganachery to discover a treat inspired by a fierce female Padawan: Lady Tano Pop, a concept by Chocolatier Katie Dodge presented by Chef Chocolatier Amanda Lauder: Plant-based coconut and blueberry swirled ganache topped with dark 65% chocolate

to discover a treat inspired by a fierce female Padawan:

Stories and Heroines﻿

All month long, the Play Disney Parks App will feature a special “Women of Imagineering” trivia game highlighting current and former female Disney Imagineers and the incredible contributions they have made to The Walt Disney Company.

The celebration even extends to Disney MobileMagic Service, where passes featuring exclusive new designs showcase favorite female characters like Edna Mode, Mrs. Incredible, Minnie Mouse and more. These special passes will be available throughout March.

At EPCOT , explore two exhibits spotlighting female trailblazers: “Rally of the Gazelles (Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles du Maroc)” is an immersive vignette found in the Morocco pavilion. It highlights the country’s all-female off-road race, where navigation skills, determination and teamwork mean the difference between getting ahead and going off-course. “Creating Tradition: Innovation and Change in American Indian Art” is an exhibit found in the American Adventure

, explore two exhibits spotlighting female trailblazers:

Merchandise:

Discover curated items and specialty merchandise available at various locations all month long! Here is a first look at new nuiMOs outfits celebrating female empowerment. They’re coming soon to Disney theme parks and shopDisney.com.