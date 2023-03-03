“GMA” Guest List: Sarah Ferguson, Robert Downey Jr. and More to Appear Week of March 6th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 6th-11th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 6th-11th:

  • Monday, March 6
    • Cole Kazdin (What’s Eating Us)
    • Hayden Panettiere (Scream 6)
    • Erica Wark (Fashion stylist)
    • Maggie Bullock (The Kingdom of Prep)
  • Tuesday, March 7
    • Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York (A Most Intriguing Lady)
    • Debra Lee (I Am Debra Lee; former BET CEO)
  • Wednesday, March 8
    • Babs Costello (Oscar party inspiration)
    • Eva Pilgrim on quit lit
    • Deals and Steals: Oscars Edition with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, March 9
    • Jimmy Kimmel (Oscars host)
    • Tiffany Reid (Oscars fashion)
    • Damson Idris (Snowfall)
    • Robert Downey, Jr.
    • Performance by Zara Larsson
    • Deals and Steals: Oscars Edition with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, March 10
    • Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck
    • Binge This: Oscars flashback performance
    • Ade Samuel (Oscars fashion forecast)
  • Saturday, March 11
    • Bill Kramer (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO)
    • GMA March Book Club author

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.