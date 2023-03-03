As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 6th-11th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 6th-11th:

Monday, March 6 Cole Kazdin ( What’s Eating Us ) Hayden Panettiere ( Scream 6 ) Erica Wark (Fashion stylist) Maggie Bullock ( The Kingdom of Prep )

Tuesday, March 7 Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York ( A Most Intriguing Lady ) Debra Lee ( I Am Debra Lee; former BET CEO)

Wednesday, March 8 Babs Costello (Oscar party inspiration) Eva Pilgrim on quit lit Deals and Steals: Oscars Edition with Tory Johnson

Thursday, March 9 Jimmy Kimmel ( Oscars host ) Tiffany Reid (Oscars fashion) Damson Idris ( Snowfall Robert Downey, Jr. Performance by Zara Larsson Deals and Steals: Oscars Edition with Tory Johnson

Friday, March 10 Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck Binge This: Oscars flashback performance Ade Samuel (Oscars fashion forecast)

Saturday, March 11 Bill Kramer (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO) GMA March Book Club author



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.