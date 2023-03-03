As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 6th-11th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of March 6th-11th:
- Monday, March 6
- Cole Kazdin (What’s Eating Us)
- Hayden Panettiere (Scream 6)
- Erica Wark (Fashion stylist)
- Maggie Bullock (The Kingdom of Prep)
- Tuesday, March 7
- Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York (A Most Intriguing Lady)
- Debra Lee (I Am Debra Lee; former BET CEO)
- Wednesday, March 8
- Babs Costello (Oscar party inspiration)
- Eva Pilgrim on quit lit
- Deals and Steals: Oscars Edition with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, March 9
- Jimmy Kimmel (Oscars host)
- Tiffany Reid (Oscars fashion)
- Damson Idris (Snowfall)
- Robert Downey, Jr.
- Performance by Zara Larsson
- Deals and Steals: Oscars Edition with Tory Johnson
- Friday, March 10
- Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck
- Binge This: Oscars flashback performance
- Ade Samuel (Oscars fashion forecast)
- Saturday, March 11
- Bill Kramer (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO)
- GMA March Book Club author
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.