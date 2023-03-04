Imagineers Work On Team Green Post-Show at TRON Lightcycle / Run

Though it’s still in previews and has been for a few weeks now, TRON Lightcycle / Run is due to open next month, and Imagineers are still putting some of the finishing touches on the attraction, including a new post-show featuring Team Green.

What’s Happening:

The official Disney Parks account on Instagram has shared images from the new post-show area of the highly-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction at the Magic Kingdom

The attraction, sponsored by Enterprise, will feature the new post-show that focuses on Team Green, a lightcycle team color that also exists on The Grid.

The photoset was captioned: “Take a look as Imagineers put the finishing touches on the TRON Lightcycle / Run post-show, presented by @Enterprise. Imagineers just installed Team Green’s Lightcycle and are finishing up the installation of a collection of graphics throughout the space.”

The Disney Parks account also promised more information coming to the Disney Parks Blog at a later date to learn more about Team Green and what it has to do with TRON Lightcycle / Run, which is currently in previews and set to officially open on April 4th.

When the attraction opens, guests will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. The story picks up following the events of TRON: Legacy, whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power

When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?