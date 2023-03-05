Disney+ Issues Apology After Pulling Original Documentary Film “Finding Michael” From Release Schedule Without Warning

Disney+ has issues an apology to subscribers who were disappointed that the documentary film, Finding Michael, didn’t debut on Friday, March 3rd, as originally announced.

What’s Happening:

On February 25th, Disney+ announced that the documentary film Finding Michael would stream a week later on March 3rd, releasing a trailer and poster

would stream a week later on March 3rd, The film chronicles the 1999 disappearance of 10-year-old Michael Matthews, the youngest Briton to climb Mount Everest, and the lack of closure for his brother, UK reality TV personality Spencer Matthews.

With Spencer Matthews having begun a press tour to promote the documentary, which comes from executive producers Bear Grylls and Nirmal Purja, fans of Spencer Matthews were looking forward to the film’s release this weekend.

Angry fans took to social media looking for answers, with Disney releasing the following statement today through the UK’s Daily Mail: “We’re sorry that the debut date for Finding Michael has shifted on Disney+. We will let you know as soon as we have new timings for its launch. This will be in the near future. Thanks for your patience.”

In a Deadline article, fans are cited as speculating that the pulled release was over concerns of footage of dead bodies found on Everest, but there is no credible source given for these rumors.

article, fans are cited as speculating that the pulled release was over concerns of footage of dead bodies found on Everest, but there is no credible source given for these rumors. Eagle-eyed Disney+ subscribers will know that the streamer has a long history of announcing release dates and then backtracking on plans without warning, primarily when it comes to library titles announced to arrive.

What sets Finding Michael apart from similar announcements is that this film is a Disney+ original, having not been made available anywhere else prior to its streaming debut.