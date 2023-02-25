Disney+ Releases Trailer for “Finding Michael” Original Documentary Film

Disney+ has released the official trailer for their upcoming documentary, Finding Michael, which premieres on Friday, March 3rd.

What’s Happening:

In 1999, Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton to climb Mount Everest. But three hours after he summited, he disappeared and was never found. Aged just 10 when Michael went missing, his brother, entrepreneur and broadcaster Spencer Matthews, always struggled to accept his death. Over 20 years later, Spencer receives a photo of a body on the mountain that could be Michael. He heads to Nepal and recruits Nims Purja, the world ’14 peaks’ record holder, to lead a team and search Everest’s ‘Death Zone’ to try to find Michael. Once at an extreme altitude of over 8000m, the team relies on a 10-man search crew, armed with drones and the skillset to go off the summit lines. But as the weather closes in and with time against them, they face a series of unexpected challenges.

Directed by Tom Beard ( The Year Earth Changed ), Finding Michael will begin streaming Friday, March 3rd on Disney+.

Check out the newly released trailer for the documentary feature below:

