Newly Updated Kennedy Space Center App Available to Download

You can now download the brand new Kennedy Space Center app found in the Apple Store and on Google Play.
What's Happening:
- Download the newly-updated Kennedy Space Center Official Guide and start your journey.
- The official Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex app is the essential guide to planning and customizing your visit to America’s multi-user spaceport.
Download the free app before your visit and enjoy the following enhancements:
- Plan your day with complete details on the various attractions, exhibits and shows.
- With GPS-enabled navigation, easily find your way around as you explore the visitor complex.
- Access additional helpful information including hours of operation, where to shop, where to eat and the nearest restrooms.
- Push notifications communicate launch alerts, incoming severe weather or upcoming special events or shows.
- Easily purchase your tickets ahead of your visit.
- Learn about upcoming events and launches before or during your visit.
- Translation capabilities for the guest’s preferred language.
- Kennedy Space Center Official Guide App is available for free in both the App Store and Google Play.
Note:
- This new app replaces the previous Kennedy Space Center Visitor Guide App. Those with the old app should delete it off their devices and download this new version.
- Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the visitor complex.