Dollywood Announces New Attraction For 2024 While Celebrating 2023 Season Opening

Today was the special annual Season Passholder preview date at Dollywood, and as the media was invited to the event as well, Dolly Parton herself took a moment to share some information about this year’s season, and even a new attraction coming next year.

What’s Happening:

During today’s annual Season Passholder and Media Preview Day at Dollywood, Dolly Parton unveiled several pieces of information that fans of the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee park have been longing to hear for quite some time, as well as the reveal of a new attraction coming to the park in the 2024 season.

Parton unveiled the plans for a state-of-the-art guest attraction that showcases her legendary life and career, The Dolly Parton Experience. The experience is planned for a 2024 opening in the area surrounding and including the former Chasing Rainbows museum.

Along with the new immersive museum experience, Parton also announced that this season at the park is longer than the 2022 season, which will also see the return of the annual festivals, like Smoky Mountain Christmas, throughout the year.

Parton was able to experience the new I Will Always Love You Celebration, an event that honors the 50th anniversary of her writing of the iconic song of the same name.

She also updated fans on the two biggest projects coming to the park this year, the new Big Bear Mountain roller coaster, and the second on-site resort hotel, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort. During the event, Parton announced Big Bear Mountain’s opening occurs in May, while bookings for HeartSong Lodge & Resort start in June with stays beginning in November.

Big Bear Mountain adds to Dollywood’s already impressive portfolio of world-class roller coasters. At $25 million, the ride is the largest single attraction investment ever at Dollywood, while its 3,990 ft. length makes it the longest roller coaster at the park as well. The ride also features on-board audio, a first at Dollywood, along with plenty of thrilling moments, including three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall. Big Bear Mountain features a 39″ height requirement and takes guests to a top speed of 48 mph.

The 302-room HeartSong Lodge & Resort, the newest element of the company’s growing hospitality program, provides a space of awe and inspiration for guests thanks to thoughtful details that await around every turn. From spacious accommodations to well-planned amenities, guests can enjoy a variety of spaces to recharge and relax. HeartSong Lodge & Resort is the perfect complement to Dollywood’s first-in-class resort property, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa.

What They’re Saying: