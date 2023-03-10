“GMA” Guest List: Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren and More to Appear Week of March 13th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 13th-18th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of March 13th-18th:
- Monday, March 13
- Bevy Smith, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and Joe Zee (Oscars after-party looks)
- Performance by Reneé Rapp
- Shop the Store: Oscars Edition with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, March 14
- Kara Goucher (Olympian long-distance runner; The Longest Race)
- Paris Hilton (Paris: The Memoir)
- Dr. Pooja Lakshmin (Real Self-Care)
- Harlan Coben (I Will Find You)
- Wednesday, March 15
- Rina Sawayama (John Wick: Chapter 4)
- Ed Stack (Dick’s Sporting Goods executive chair)
- Chef Ronnie Woo (Did You Eat Yet?)
- The Right Stuff: Sleep Week with Lori Bergamotto
- Thursday, March 16
- Zachary Levi and Lucy Liu (Shazam! Fury of the Gods)
- Performance by Ellie Goulding
- New lead of The Bachelorette first interview
- Deals and Steals: Problem Solvers with Tory Johnson
- Friday, March 17
- Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler (Shazam! Fury of the Gods)
- Chef Jocelyn Delk Adams (Everyday Grand)
- Performance by Nickelback
- The Right Stuff: Sleep Week with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, March 18
- Bloom Li (Chang Can Dunk)
- Michelle Hord (The Other Side of Yet)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.