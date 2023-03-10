“GMA” Guest List: Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren and More to Appear Week of March 13th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 13th-18th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 13th-18th:

Monday, March 13 Bevy Smith, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and Joe Zee (Oscars after-party looks) Performance by Reneé Rapp Shop the Store: Oscars Edition with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, March 14 Kara Goucher (Olympian long-distance runner; The Longest Race ) Paris Hilton ( Paris: The Memoir ) Dr. Pooja Lakshmin ( Real Self-Care ) Harlan Coben ( I Will Find You )

Wednesday, March 15 Rina Sawayama ( John Wick: Chapter 4 ) Ed Stack (Dick’s Sporting Goods executive chair) Chef Ronnie Woo ( Did You Eat Yet? ) The Right Stuff: Sleep Week with Lori Bergamotto

Thursday, March 16 Zachary Levi and Lucy Liu ( Shazam! Fury of the Gods ) Performance by Ellie Goulding New lead of The Bachelorette first interview Deals and Steals: Problem Solvers with Tory Johnson

Friday, March 17 Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler ( Shazam! Fury of the Gods ) Chef Jocelyn Delk Adams ( Everyday Grand ) Performance by Nickelback The Right Stuff: Sleep Week with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, March 18 Bloom Li ( Chang Can Dunk ) Michelle Hord ( The Other Side of Yet )



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.