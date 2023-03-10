“GMA” Guest List: Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren and More to Appear Week of March 13th

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 13th-18th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 13th-18th:

  • Monday, March 13
    • Bevy Smith, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and Joe Zee (Oscars after-party looks)
    • Performance by Reneé Rapp
    • Shop the Store: Oscars Edition with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, March 14
    • Kara Goucher (Olympian long-distance runner; The Longest Race)
    • Paris Hilton (Paris: The Memoir)
    • Dr. Pooja Lakshmin (Real Self-Care)
    • Harlan Coben (I Will Find You)
  • Wednesday, March 15
    • Rina Sawayama (John Wick: Chapter 4)
    • Ed Stack (Dick’s Sporting Goods executive chair)
    • Chef Ronnie Woo (Did You Eat Yet?)
    • The Right Stuff: Sleep Week with Lori Bergamotto
  • Thursday, March 16
    • Zachary Levi and Lucy Liu (Shazam! Fury of the Gods)
    • Performance by Ellie Goulding
    • New lead of The Bachelorette first interview
    • Deals and Steals: Problem Solvers with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, March 17
    • Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler (Shazam! Fury of the Gods)
    • Chef Jocelyn Delk Adams (Everyday Grand)
    • Performance by Nickelback
    • The Right Stuff: Sleep Week with Lori Bergamotto
  • Saturday, March 18

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.