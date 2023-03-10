GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 13th-17th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 13th-17th:

Monday, March 13 Special Oscars edition of GMA3 from Los Angeles Guardians of the Galaxy superfans surprise

Tuesday, March 14 Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) A’ja Wilson (p rofessional basketball player) and Joe Lunardi (ESPN Bracketologist) on March Madness Dionne Warwick and Damon Elliott ( Hits! The Musical! )

Wednesday, March 15 Toni Morrison: Sites of Memory exhibition at Princeton University Library Attorney Sara Azari (Negotiating tips and tricks) Carrie Coon ( Boston Strangler Deals and Steals: Beauty and Skincare with Tory Johnson

Thursday, March 16 Jason Grimsley ( Cross Stich ) Chef Chris Valdez ( One with the Kitchen ) Arian Moayed ( Succession and Broadway’s A Doll House )

Friday, March 17 Rep. Ruth Richardson (D-MN) GMA3 features: “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” Fashion exhibit at Brooklyn Museum Kara Goucher ( The Longest Race ) Peter Enns ( Curveball: When Your Faith Takes Turns You Never Saw Coming )



