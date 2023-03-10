GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 13th-17th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 13th-17th:
- Monday, March 13
- Special Oscars edition of GMA3 from Los Angeles
- Guardians of the Galaxy superfans surprise
- Tuesday, March 14
- Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY)
- A’ja Wilson (professional basketball player) and Joe Lunardi (ESPN Bracketologist) on March Madness
- Dionne Warwick and Damon Elliott (Hits! The Musical!)
- Wednesday, March 15
- Toni Morrison: Sites of Memory exhibition at Princeton University Library
- Attorney Sara Azari (Negotiating tips and tricks)
- Carrie Coon (Boston Strangler)
- Deals and Steals: Beauty and Skincare with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, March 16
- Jason Grimsley (Cross Stich)
- Chef Chris Valdez (One with the Kitchen)
- Arian Moayed (Succession and Broadway’s A Doll House)
- Friday, March 17
- Rep. Ruth Richardson (D-MN)
- GMA3 features: “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” Fashion exhibit at Brooklyn Museum
- Kara Goucher (The Longest Race)
- Peter Enns (Curveball: When Your Faith Takes Turns You Never Saw Coming)
