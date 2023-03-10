This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of March 13th-17th:
- Monday, March 13
- Owen Wilson (Paint)
- Tuesday, March 14
- Seth Rogen (Yearbook)
- Rachel Zegler (Shazam! Fury of the Gods)
- Musical Guest Sunny War
- Wednesday, March 15
- David Letterman (Bono + The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman)
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
- Thursday, March 16
- Andy Samberg (Digman!)
- Lukas Gage (You)
- Musical Guest RAYE
- Friday, March 17
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.