FX’s Class of ‘09 will premiere exclusively on Hulu Wednesday, May 10. This limited series stars Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara.
What's Happening:
- FX’s Class of ’09, the limited series thriller starring Brian Tyree and Kate Mara from Tom Rob Smith, will premiere Wednesday, May 10 exclusively on Hulu.
- The premiere will include the first two episodes of the eight-episode series, with a new episode each following week.
- Class of ’09 will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
About Class of ’09:
- Class of ’09 is a suspense thriller limited series that follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence.
- Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.
Cast:
- Brian Tyree Henry as Tayo
- Kate Mara as Poet
- Sepideh Moafi as Hour
- Brian J. Smith as Lennix
- Jon Jon Briones as Gabrie
- Brooke Smith as Drew
- Jake McDorman as Murphy
- Rosalind Eleazar as Vivienne