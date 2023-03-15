FX’s Class of ‘09 will premiere exclusively on Hulu Wednesday, May 10. This limited series stars Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara.

, the limited series thriller starring Brian Tyree and Kate Mara from Tom Rob Smith, will premiere Wednesday, May 10 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the eight-episode series, with a new episode each following week.

Class of ’09 will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

is a suspense thriller limited series that follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

